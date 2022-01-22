From Taurus to Libra: 4 Addictive zodiac signs you'll always stay hooked on

There could possibly be two reasons that we are not able to forget a person: Firstly, we truly believe that they are the one for us and secondly, we are too scared to lose them and are afraid we will not find anyone better than them. Forgetting someone you love is not an easy thing. While your peers may suggest you a vibrant variety of ways to forget someone, there are a few people who are just hard to forget. They just have that special element in them which makes us stay hooked on them no matter what.

Here are 4 addictive zodiac signs that you’ll have the hardest time getting over, so watch out.

1. Taurus

Taurus people are so devoted and dependable that if they fall in love, they will treat you as their top priority. Having a taste for art and luxury, they tend to spoil their partners with delectable meals, outings and pieces of art. A Taurus will always be there for you and because they are so dependable on their partners in a relationship, their partner might end up taking them for granted. But once you let them go, you’ll definitely end up regretting your decision.

2. Leo

The moment you fall in love with a Leo, you know instantly that you’re in for the ride of your life. They have a natural ability to make you feel on top of the world, and you are compelled to approach them helplessly. They will shower you with all the love in this world and make you feel the luckiest amongst all. Their presence is so vibrant and energetic. So, when you’ll think about your past with your Leo, it will hurt your soul.

3. Virgo

Virgos are the hardest to get over. They are perfectionists who excel in every field. They are natural healers, which is why they make amazing friends, companions and partners. The comfort, tranquillity and peace of mind you feel around Virgos makes it hard for someone to move on. Once someone falls in love with them, they will never want to let them go.

4. Libra

It's quite hard to get over a Libra because they'll do everything to please you and keep you happy. They are easy to get along with and easy on the eyes. They have always made you a priority and do everything which could make you happy. People would actually fight to spend time with them because their energy is contagious and they are so toned that you’ll always end up staying hooked on a Pisces.

Love with these zodiacs is an unforgettable affair. Once you are in the loop, getting out of it is not so easy.

