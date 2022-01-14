Taurus to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who are always confused

We all have that one friend who is always confused about the tiniest of things. From pursuing a course to asking the boss for a promotion, their confusion levels are always high as to whether they should take it up or not.

While we help them out most of the time, there’s one thing that bothers us – why are they always confused? If you are looking for an answer, here it is. Astrology may have a role to play in their confused personality.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are always confused, according to astrology.

Taurus

A Taurus is always confused and anxious. He or she lacks confidence in making decisions and this is why they are always hanging between a yes and a no. They want to make sure they are making the right decision and hence, they seek help from their confusion as it helps them to weigh all the possible pros and cons of a decision.

Cancer

A Cancer is also confused most of the time courtesy of their superfast brain that doesn’t let them make a decision at an instant. They tend to give their decisions a lot of thought and time and it is only after they have figured out what will work for them better that they will come to a conclusion. So, if you are bothered by their confused personality, you should prepare yourself to settle for the same.

Scorpio

Scorpios are, otherwise, intelligent people, however, they are often confused when it comes to making big decisions in life. They are well-aware of what might go wrong and hence, it takes them a lot of thinking and to and fro before they finally make a decision.

Libra

Libras are calm and composed. They are the sweetest people you will ever meet; however, people tend to take their sweetness for granted. This is what makes Libra confused in putting their trust in anyone they meet. Libras can be quick thinkers when it comes to tough situations and when in anger, but otherwise they are confused just to make sure their decision doesn’t hurt their family and friends.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

