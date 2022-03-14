Taurus to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs who can sleep even during a fight

One of the most popular rules for a great marriage is that the couple must never go to bed angry. The premise is that the best strategy is to have the issue resolved on the spot rather than let resentment build the next day. But what if sleep is something that is so dear to one of the individuals that they can nod off to sleep at any given point! Today, we look at some zodiac signs who simply can’t help when they doze off and often do so during or after a bad argument with their spouse or lover.

Taurus

While they do have a stubborn streak, the Taureans do not always voice their intentions before following through with them. The stoic bull is likely to be a silent spectator in your argument with them. Once they feel emotionally overwhelmed, the bulls are likely to nod off to sleep off the feelings and wake slightly grumpy.

Cancer

One would assume that this is a sign that loves to argue, while they do, they also feel empathy toward their partners. If you are in love with a Cancerian, then you probably know their passive aggressive tendencies get the better of them. Hence, they sleep in the middle of a fight just to irk their partners and restart the argument the next day.

Virgo

Often deemed emotionally detached, a Virgo is often too afraid to miss their schedule or get late in their day’s plan. So, no matter whether you wish to have an ill-timed spat or an ongoing argument, they shall promptly sleep at a predetermined time caring little about your need for closure after the spat.

Libra

Libras have a non-confrontational nature. While you can count on them never to extend an argument with baseless accusations, you can also count on this sign to do as they please without consulting you. They are the most likely to sleep during a movie and also during a horrid fight to end the spat.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

