Taurus, Libra, Pisces: Favourite music genre of these zodiac signs

Music surely plays a very important role in our lives. We listen to music while we are on our way to work, relaxing, watching television or while dancing. Everyone has a favourite music genre. Some prefer songs that are soft and slow-paced, while others prefer music that has electro beats. When it comes to music genres, some popular ones include country, indie rock, heavy metal, techno, blues, etc.

According to astrology, each zodiac sign has a preferred music genre. So have a look at the favourite music genre of Taurus, Libra and Pisces zodiac signs.

Taurus

Taureans like classic music. They have a thing for old school music be it country, pop or rock. They like music that has well-defined beats and a vintage feel to it. Classic music is what they turn to when the day gets to be too overwhelming or hectic.

Libra

Librans have a friendly nature. They like the kind of music that they can listen to while doing a particular task or groove to, with other people. Their favourite music genre has to be country music. It has a fun and easy-going vibe to it and is very similar to that of Librans.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are extremely creative and offbeat. They like everything that is unconventional and unique. The music genre that they like the most has to be indie. It speaks to them on another level and they can easily relate to it as this kind of music stands out from all the other kinds.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to start a new project today; Read the daily horoscope to know more