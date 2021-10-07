Taurus, Libra, Scorpio: Find out which Big Bang Theory character are you

A popular sitcom that is relatable, to say the least, is the Big Bang Theory. It is a show that follows the journey of a group of scientists and how they struggle to fit in. While Leonard, Sheldon and Raj are scientists, Howard is an engineer. All these 4 guys are self-confessed nerds. While Leonard is in love with Penny, Sheldon has Amy.

Howard is married to Bernadette while Raj struggles to find the love of his life. The Big Bang Theory is indeed a show that has become popular and iconic.

Check out which characters do you most relate to, if you belong to Taurus, Libra and Scorpio zodiac signs.

Taurus

The character that Taureans are most likely to relate to is Howard. Just like Taureans, Howard also has a knack for expensive and fancy things. He is passionate about luxurious things and wants to adorn his room with the best possible things.

Libra

Librans are incredibly social. The character that they are most likely to relate to is Penny, as she is also a social butterfly. She is extroverted and out there. She has a friendly, warm and easy-going personality and is quick to make friends wherever she goes.

Scorpio

Scorpios don’t really show their emotions. They prefer keeping a straight face. Similarly, Sheldon too is someone who doesn’t believe in being vocal about his feelings. He is someone who maintains a strong persona for the world and pretends to be unaffected by things, while deep down he too feels a lot of things.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs likely to make gains on the work front today; Read the daily horoscope to know more