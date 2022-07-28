We all dream of that fated love where you just have to look at your mate to know what is on their mind. Whether they are plagued with thoughts of worry or are lost in a daydream, it would be bliss to have that psychic ability that lets you know your lover inside out. Well, it appears there are some star signs who may actually be able to experience some semblance of this! From Taurus to Libra, these Zodiac signs are clairvoyant with a psychic connection to their lovers.

Taurus

Taurus is someone who spends their life shouldering more than their share of responsibility wherever they go. Be it at their workplace or at home, this dependable bull ensures that people can rely on them. Perhaps that’s the reason why they feel the need to provide for and take care of their soulmate’s every need. While spending time apart, they would feel a pang of nervousness or a sudden jolt whenever their girlfriend or boyfriend is in trouble.

Capricorn

Capricorns usually date individuals they have a lot in common with. They then bond over their similarities and spend much of their time discussing the way they are destined to be together. With this high level of compatibility that they find with their lovers, also comes a cerebral connection. For they feel much in sync with their partners till they can even anticipate their calls before the phone rings and sense it if they are in distress.

Libra

Be it rushing to the door just before their lover arrives home, or feeling restless when their bae is having a rough day; Libra has many moments in life when they can intuitively guess that their partner is in trouble. They do their best to fix the situation to reach out or help their lover with all the goodness in their heart. Their feelings usually stem from a deep emotional connection with their mate.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

