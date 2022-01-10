Taurus Personality Traits: 5 Secrets and characteristics about people of this zodiac sign

This Earth sign, represented by the bull, prefers to unwind in peaceful, charming settings, surrounded by pleasant sounds, soothing aromas, and luscious flavours. Hailing from the planet of love, people from this space pamper their senses. They are the most grounded people- known to be constant, stable and unwavering.

To give you a better understanding of what it really means to be born under a Taurus star, here are 5 personality traits that are commonly associated with the Taurus personality.

1. They are romantics of the world

Taureans just love to be loved. It is easy to lock horns with the sign. They just want partners who are stable, loyal and affectionate. This also doesn’t mean they’ll throw themselves into a relationship. They will take their time to figure out the person in and out. And once they are all in, they devote themselves fully. Taureans are dependable partners who will provide comfort to their friends and lovers through their trustworthiness and devotion.

2. They are driven by stability

If there’s anything you need to know about a Taurus, just know that they have a strong desire for social and corporate stability. Because of their love for perfection and resistance to change, they don’t want to settle for anything less in their lives. They strive for comfort and a good life. They will work diligently to maintain their sense of stability. In their relationships too, they seek for security and consistency. They can actually make great co-workers and bosses.

3. They value honesty

Taureans value honesty above all. They are not exactly comfortable with confrontations and heartbreaks and go crazy when they are stressed but once the truth is out, they will never forgive you. And because they value trust and honesty, they make loyal partners in relationships. If Taurus gives you their word, rest assured they are sticking to it.

4. They are stubborn

Since the symbol of the Taurus is the bull- it makes sense why they relate so much to its trait of stubbornness. These earth signs take comfort in their own zones. As fixed signs, it’s common for them to act rigid and stand on certain belief systems. They often need to come to decisions on their own, not be pushed by others. It is actually ironic that someone ruled by the planet of love and beauty could ever exhibit such a harsh personality trait.

5. They are trustworthy and dependable

Taureans are an oasis of calm, a rock of dependability when everything else seems to be falling apart. If you need something off your mind and chest, Taurus has your back. They are known to be one of the most lovable and loyal signs. They are those ultra-reliable and dependable friends whom you can always count on.

Taureans are some of the best lifelong partners in the Zodiac. If you snag one, don’t forget to remember how lucky you are.