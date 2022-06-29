From Taurus to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is born in January, making him a Capricorn by astrological sign. The ‘Shershaah’ actor puts in a lot of effort, has big goals, and has propelled himself into the ranks of the most successful actors. The Capricorn zodiac sign is known for its determination, individuality, and pragmatic approach to life and goals, and Sidharth exhibits these traits in his behaviour. Just as the actor justifies his actions with his love and loyalty to his work, a Capricorn guy can be as loving and faithful as he can be in a relationship. However, if you win his affection, you'll be amazed at how romantic he can be.

Here are the four zodiac signs that Sidharth Malhotra is most compatible with.

1. Taurus

The Earth signs complement one another well and also have admiration for the other. Both zodiac signs share mutual aspirations and relationship objectives. When it comes to measuring the couple's capacity for permeance, the Taurus-Capricorn union scores highly in terms of love compatibility. Capricorns like the actor demand consistency in their relationships as well as security in their partners which a Taurus is willing to provide.

2. Virgo

Overall, the zodiac signs of Virgo and Capricorn are very compatible. Similar to how the actor puts in a lot of effort and is constantly considering the future, he also tends to take romantic relationships very seriously. Virgos are very selective in who they date, but after they get to know each other, they will be able to tell if they have found the appropriate person.

3. Cancer

A beautiful match for the zodiac, Cancer and Capricorn will make a wonderful partnership. A bit grounded and restrained Capricorn is won over by the nurturing and cosy characteristics of Cancer. Their togetherness can provide these cardinal signs with warmth and comfort. The kind and compassionate nature of Cancer also appeals to Capricorn.

4. Pisces

Capricorn and Pisces are a great zodiac match because they complement each other's characteristics well and can work together to forge a special bond that brings out the best in each of them. Capricorns will bring stability and security to the partnership because they are more grounded than Pisces, who is more chaotic and free-spirited, exactly like Sidharth Malhotra is.

If these signs win him over, they'll be amazed at how romantic a Capricorn can be.

