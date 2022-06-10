Taurus to Pisces: 4 Zodiac signs that love only high-end cosmetics

Who does not adore a life full of luxury and opulence? A lot of people are obsessed with the idea of shopping for extravagant make-up products, spend their money carelessly and love their cosmetics like no other. These people place their beauty products over and above everything in their life and right from picking their old favourites to trying products on the recommendations- these people proudly and unapologetically spend every penny of their income to fulfil their rushes towards such expensive materialistic possessions. Astrology helps evaluate people’s personalities and as per the stars, here are 4 zodiac signs that are madly in love with the high life.

Taurus

Taureans love the magnificence of high-end cosmetics! People with this zodiac sign are fascinated with bringing that natural glow and subtle makeup look, therefore they invest in every product recommended by their near and dear ones, without even thinking twice. They don’t mind spending tons of money on those lipsticks and foundations that cost more than their monthly income and flaunt it proudly! Taureans work hard and only earn from the mentality to splurge on luxurious cosmetics to satisfy their materialistic cravings.

Leo

Leos believe in buying the best! Good looks and a charming face is all that matter for a Leo and for that sole reason, they research hard, and follow influencers so that they can smartly invest in glamorous cosmetics, stand out and flaunt their looks. Since they want to become the centre of attention in every gathering, they boldly splurge on expensive and high-end things.

Aquarius

When it comes to makeup, Aquarians are all about trying and investing in new and bold cosmetics right from bright red lipsticks and eye shadow palettes to contouring. They love to experiment with their make-up looks and admire the words of praise on their everyday new appearance, therefore buy everything that is hot on the trends without even checking the price tags. Aquarians keep themselves up to date when it comes to makeup trends.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are creative and modernistic and they believe in the thread of “cosmetics is the best therapy” to pamper yourself. People with this zodiac sign are quite creative and artistic and they treat makeup as their weapon to experiment to their heart’s content so that they depict their creative flow in the most beautiful way. These people are self-confessed shopaholics and end up in regrets after going overboard and spending tons of money on inflated products.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

