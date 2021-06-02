Taurus, Pisces, Scorpio: Zodiac signs that are the most compatible with Selena Gomez

Born on July 22nd, Selena Gomez is a Cancerian personality. Here are 4 zodiac signs that are the most compatible with the American singer, actor and producer.

American singer, actor and producer, Selna Gomez is a multitalented star who is an inspiration for all the young artists and aspiring musicians. Born and raised in Texas, Gomez is known for her singing abilities and her acting persona that reflects well on her some of the best on screen projects like Monte Carlo, Another Cinderella Story and more. She is a star kid who gained popularity from the famous show called Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney and the children television series Barney & Friends. Gomez is a pop star who has produced some of the major hits in the music industry with 36 chart entries on the US Billboard Hot 100, including a number single and 8 top tens.

Selena Gomez’s zodiac sign - Cancer

Born on July 22nd, Selena Gomez belongs to the Cancerian clan. Cancerians are known for their emotional, sympathetic, sensitive and nurturing nature. They are extremely loyal and caring, emotionally inclined and always caring for others with a heart of gold. Gomez is known for her charitable contributions across the globe and for spreading awareness around mental health as one of her key campaigns.

So, here are 4 zodiac signs that are the most compatible with Selena Gomez.

Taurus

This zodiac sign is extremely loyal that is just what the Cancerians want from their partner. Cancerians crave the affection, loyalty and romance in their relationship which a Taurean would willingly provide. Cancerians prefer a communicative and transparent relationship with their partner. Taurens can make a Cancerian feel pampered and loved which they crave.

Pisces

Pisces have a lot of similar traits with Cancer as they are both emotional and sensitive in nature. They will understand and value each other’s emotional needs. They are both imaginative and express their vulnerable side with lots of compassion for the other.

Scorpio

Scorpios are passionate zodiac sign who crave loyalty from their partner which a Cancerian can provide. Both zodiac signs are extremely compassionate, loyal and caring. They will go all out to show their love and commitment to each other.

Virgo

Virgos are the home bodies who like to serve their family and close friends just like a Cancerian. Virgos remain loyal to their close ones and look out for them. This perfectionist of a zodiac sign is a perfect match for the emotional and sensitive Cancerian.

Also Read: Virgo, Pisces, Scorpio: Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Ariana Grande

Share your comment ×