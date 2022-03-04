Taurus to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs that are high maintenance with unrealistic expectations

Having a set list of goals in life is regarded as a desirable trait. However, having a very specific list of demands from life doesn’t work well for everyone as it makes the individual high maintenance. Yet, some zodiac signs are prone to such behaviour as they are self-indulgent. So, today, we take a look at signs who are prone to be high maintenance with a long list of unrealistic expectations in their love life as well as with their friends.

Taurus

While material things appeal to Taurus, this sign is known as one that loves to be pampered to bits. There is a certain type of entitlement they feel when they demand gifts from their loved ones. This can lead to bitter feelings when their demands are not met.

Sagittarius

Chocolates and flowers and letters of love are a beautiful way to express one’s feelings. However, this is not the only way that people express their love, everyone has a different love language. Yet, Sagittarius women often do not grasp this and their unrealistic expectations lead to disappointment in love.

Gemini

Everyone sees Gemini as a flirty sign that is not keen on settling down. But the truth of the matter is that this sign seeks a lavish display of care and attention from friends and loved ones. Their sociable nature ensures they have many friends willing to cater to their needs. But their loved ones may feel spurned due to the sheer volume of people in a Gemini’s life.

Virgo

While everyone envisions a dreamy romance, the standards that Virgo sets is often so sky high that almost no one meets the bar. At the end either Virgo seriously curtains their expectations or ends up feeling dissatisfied in a relationship whether they feel they are the prize. Such an unrealistic outlook on love can hurt Virgos for they cannot seek perfection in matters of the heart.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

