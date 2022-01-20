From Taurus to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac signs who are likely to choose money over everything

Let’s not fool ourselves, but our world practically functions largely through money. Money can make things possible; we wouldn’t otherwise have any access to it without it. Call them practical or materialistic, but people do seem to care about money and they certainly want more of it. While it is a taboo topic to talk about in many circles, there are a few who don’t include themselves in this regard. Everyone wants something different based on their personal preferences and perhaps the personality traits found in their zodiac sign.

Here are 4 zodiac signs who are likely to choose money over everything.

1. Taurus

Taurus are all about living in luxury and stability in their lives. The earth sign has a preference for finer things in life. Bulls love luxury, but they also love to feel secure, so they make sure that they have the funds to pay for their splurge before whipping out the plastic. In order to keep up with their splendorous lifestyle, they work hard towards their goals.

2. Gemini

Geminis know how to get richer because they are pros at networking and socialising. Since they are also prone to instant purchases, they make sure that their bank balances are well secured. Gemini have a strong sense of their personal worth and what they bring to the table, but it may not matter to them if that worth is matched financially.

3. Leo

Leos are often able to manipulate their finances to take care of their needs. They are natural leaders and tend to make excellent entrepreneurs. These skills make it easy for them to earn money. Leos, being the sign of the lion, have a taste for luxury and see themselves as kings and queens of their respective jungles. This penchant for high-end brands and opulent living can sometimes eat into their earnings.

4. Sagittarius

If a Sagi had to choose between having money or having a significant other, chances are very high that they would choose the former. A fire sign, Sagittarius is all about going to new places and seeking adventure. Falling in love for money would allow them to travel to new places and experience new things, all while providing an amazing story to tell at parties. They want to be their own rulers and control their own affairs, so they would treat their money similarly.

It doesn’t mean that these zodiacs don’t value love in their lives, but if you get the money first, they would want to aim for being an independent soul, just with their partners on their side.

