From Taurus to Scorpio: 4 Retaliating zodiac signs who always want revenge

You may be surprised to learn that some zodiac signs are content to just let matters go on without wanting payback from people who have harmed them. Then there are those who will get revenge in any way, no matter how tiny, as a part of their healing and closure procedure that enables them to move on. Even if the incident has now passed and is no longer relevant, these individuals continue to seem obsessed with getting revenge and spend all of their time and effort devising strategies to avenge others.

So, in order for you to avoid putting yourself in the path of such individuals, here are 4 zodiac signs that want retaliation.

1. Taurus

Taurus amongst all is the least merciful and holds grudges the longest. They dislike making mistakes and are exceedingly stubborn. They will forgive you multiple times up until the point where you push them too far, at which point they will ruin your joy. They'll make sure you understand how you misbehaved and that they're strong enough to force you to acknowledge it by making you realize it.

2. Cancer

Cancer is unable to forget things easily. They hold their hatred inside until it grows extremely large and bursts once it reaches its breaking point because they are resentful of certain people. They may hide or let some of their memories dim, but they will never truly forget a painful memory. And if it begins to hurt them significantly, they'll do all in their power to exact any form of retaliation necessary to completely erase the bad memories.

3. Leo

They are generally extremely forgiving and don't carry grievances. They will, however, immediately drive you out of their lives by wanting vengeance if you truly injure them. Based on how you behave with them, they can be either extremely loyal or furiously disloyal. Once you take them for granted, they won't care if you're treated nicely.

4. Scorpio

Scorpios are skilled at holding grudges and are slow to overlook or erase. They dislike being tricked or duped, therefore if it happens to them, they may hold that person accountable for the rest of their lives. They will make sure to ruin some element of your life if you ever betray them, making you regret everything you've ever done wrong.

Even though their horoscope advises against it, the aforementioned zodiac signs are not content until they exact their revenge.

