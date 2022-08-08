From Taurus to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Hrithik Roshan

Born on 10th January, 1974, Hrithik Roshan is a Capricorn. The actor, who is frequently listed as one of the most appealing male celebrities in the nation, shot to fame with his debut movie Kaho Na Pyaar hai. There is no denying Hrithik's acting talent and adaptability, and his mix of managerial abilities and an analytical mind make him well-suited for his career, supporting his zodiac sign, Capricorn. Capricorns make for very responsible and disciplined individuals in relationships, just like Hrithik does when it comes to becoming a good dad. When in love, you can rely on your Capricorn partner to have your back in any endeavour because they are not only diligent themselves but also incredibly encouraging.

Here we bring you 4 zodiac signs that are compatible with Hrithik Roshan.

1. Taurus

Taurus will appreciate the comfort and safety that Capricorn can offer, while Capricorn will benefit from Taurus' capacity to encourage greater levels of affection. Despite having quite different personalities, they get along well and inspire each other to grow in the manner that is best for them. They are the ideal couple because of their differences.

2. Cancer

They are both dedicated, they have many of the same core principles, and they complement one another really well. A beautiful match for the zodiac, Cancer and Capricorn will make a wonderful partnership. Capricorns help Cancer, who likes to flow with the wind, feel at ease and secure. At the same time, Cancer nurtures the guarded Capricorn and encourages them to open up.

3. Virgo

Their finding of one another is the most amazing thing this couple has in common. The two signs make a charming match and have the potential to become completely dedicated to one another. Both individuals desire long-term relationships and will immediately recognise their earthy depth as encouraging.

4. Scorpio

The energies of Capricorn and Scorpio naturally merge in relationships. These two zodiacs are devoted individuals. These two signs are reluctant to let their guard down, but once they do, they will make a long-term commitment to one another. These responsible and diligent people make wonderful partners in love.

The aforementioned zodiac signs can win over and keep a Capricorn man like Hrithik Roshan secured in love.

