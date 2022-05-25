From Taurus to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are least likely to cheat on you

Neglect, commitment or self-esteem issues, lack of intimacy, or even revenge can cause people to cheat on someone they love. A good partner, on the other hand, will value their partner's commitment to them. They value what they have and are focused on laying a strong foundation with their one and only. Cheating is never part of true love. Your partner should always want you to be happy and should protect you and look out for your best interests.

If you're also looking for your true love, here are four zodiac signs that are unlikely to cheat on you.

1. Taurus

Taurus is one sign that is least likely to cheat on anyone. They're hopeless romantics who are always looking for their true love. Because they are a fixed sign, they have traits of perseverance and determination that cause them to not give up on their relationships and partners. Their commitment to each other makes them excellent partners. When a Taurus makes a commitment, they don't hold back.

2. Cancer

Along with being protective of their physical spaces, they are also extremely protective of their personal relationships. Cancers are obsessed with finding their soulmate and establishing roots. When it comes to relationships, they don't mess around. Cancers are extremely loyal and protective of their loved ones, sometimes to an unhealthy degree. They’ll go to an extent to protect their loved ones.

3. Pisces

Pisces despises cheating and would rather spend time with one person, getting to know them deeply on emotional, physical and spiritual levels. They make excellent lovers and partners because they want to understand and please you, as well as be intimate and close to you. They are devoted to those they love and will go to great lengths to protect them.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio despises infidelity in their partners and expects them to be completely faithful. They are known for their loyalty and devotion as fixed water sign. A Scorpio is the one person you can always count on in good times and bad; they will defend their loved ones in any situation. When Scorpio falls in love, they go all in and give their desired partner everything they have.

But keep in mind that any sign can be loyal if they so desire. These three signs, however, tend to do it best due to their personality traits and other factors involved.

Also Read: From Capricorn to Gemini: 4 Zodiac signs with poor fashion sense