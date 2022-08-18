It is said that one never truly knows their lover until they have had that all important first fight in a relationship. For this reveals how the couple will deal with their problems and tackle things they disagree on. While most fire signs are exceptionally adept at dealing with their volatile temper; some of the other star signs struggle with unmanaged anger issues. From Taurus to Scorpio, see zodiac signs who have dangerous temper tantrums that can end up harming themselves more than anyone else around them.

Aquarius

Aquarius experiences anger like a slow burning sensation. Their tantrums build up gradually and get explosive. Some of them even threaten self-harm, which is not only putting themselves at risk, but also ends up upsetting those around them. While not all Aquarius would act on such threats, they would use them to manipulate their partners into backing down from a spat or agreeing with Aquarius to ensure that they do not harm themselves.

Taurus

Taurus usually has a very even temperament and they do not get riled up by taunts, jibes or even a rough day at work. However, should someone drive poorly on the roads alongside them or make a traffic violation, then their anger suddenly rises up. This earth sign also tends to get hangry and can go a wild rampage while looking for soul satisfying food. Deny them their grub and they transform into ill-tempered beasts.

Scorpio

One of the more quiet and stoic star signs in the zodiac, a Scorpio does not anger easily. This water sign never lets anybody know what transpires behind their dark eyes for they like to keep their emotions to themselves. Yet, all you need to do to get their blood pressure soaring is mistakenly insult their family. This zodiac sign can have a dangerous temper tantrum that threatens to annihilate those who faulted their loved ones.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

