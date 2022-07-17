Taurus to Scorpio: These zodiac signs tend to disconnect from their best friends after marriage

A lot of us making lasting friendships in school and then add to our ever-growing friend circle in college. However, things often go downhill after young adults rush into workplaces with busy schedules that leave little time for mingling or catching up with old mates. Nonetheless, many complain that marriage is the major milestone after which, a lot of men disconnect from their best mates. From Taurus to Scorpio, take a look at zodiac signs who tend to do this.

Taurus

A Taurus never compromises on their friendships in life but that is until they have a spouse they adore. Most Taureans tend to marry someone who they consider their best friend so that the conversation never stagnates. When they find that companionship at home, they tend to disconnect from their buddies once they get hitched and live with their best friend and partner.

Libra

A Libra is a friend who will stand by you no matter what. They will cheer you up and travel with you for a quick getaway or even stop by for lunch if you are having a stressful day at work. But they are homebodies and hence, when they tie the knot, they turn their devotion and attention in the direction of their husband or life partner. Then the late-night calls would be promptly disconnected and they may be missing from your reunions or group outings for they are occupied with their love bubble and can’t seem to shake off their clingy spouse.

Scorpio

Although a Scorpio is low key shady, you can rely on them being the best of friends who are constantly by your side no matter what as bachelors. They will be your 4am friend when you feel low or discuss your recent breakups with keen interest. But the moment they have a spouse, you can bid your fun times with the Scorpio goodbye. They would rarely grace you with their presence.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

