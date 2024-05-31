Taurus to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Overly Emotional And Sensitive

The inhabitants of a few zodiac signs are overly emotional and sensitive, which is why they often see the world in a way that is both profoundly rich and intensely challenging. This is mainly due to the powerful range of feelings they experience. What’s more, is that even if they meet someone for the first time, they’re likely to immediately shower them with praise. They also frequently give peers and family members a listening ear while being completely present for them in good times and bad.

While being exceptionally sensitive can present challenges, it also has adaptive benefits for these folks. In fact, these star signs often exhibit high levels of creativity, deep interpersonal relationships, and strong intuition. Their ability to connect deeply with others can make them compassionate friends, partners, and parents. Take a sneak peek at who they are:

Cancers are known for their deep emotional nature and strong intuition. They would also be the first to cry or get very upset over major inconveniences or slightly sad news, like missing a bus or seeing a sad commercial. And when their favorite TV show character has a setback or heartbreak, they tear up and may talk about it for days. Indeed, these Cancerians are highly empathetic and can easily pick up on the feelings of those around them, often feeling these emotions intensely.

Perhaps this is why the people around them would agree that the Crab’s (the symbol of Cancer) sensitivity can make them compassionate and caring, but also prone to moodiness. After all, these water signs tend to absorb the feelings of others, which can make them overwhelmed by their own emotions and those of others.

Most folks see Taureans as grounded and practical, but these Bulls (the symbol of Taurus) are very sensitive to their environment and the people they care about. In fact, these earth signs constantly say positive things and avoid any form of negativity. For example, during the course of their day, if a friend tells them about a bad day at work, Taureans may end up feeling more troubled than their pal, as they repeatedly ask how they may help.

Moreover, their emotions can change rapidly, swinging from very happy to very sad within short periods, often in response to minor triggers. Indeed, most Taureans’ emotional responses manifest in both positive and challenging ways in their interactions and personal experiences.

If you know and love an Aries native, you’ve probably noticed that they go out of their way to perform acts of kindness, even when it’s not necessary or can be inconvenient for them. For instance, they’d bake cookies for everyone at work, or be physically affectionate, giving hugs and shaking hands frequently to connect with others. As time passes, these fire signs come to realize that their overly emotional nature is a double-edged sword that can enrich their lives while also presenting significant challenges.

For instance, these Rams (the symbol of Aries) feel jubilant and elated when their friends have a lovely milestone to celebrate such as professional success or marriage. But Aries individuals also mourn their buddies’ losses with equal fervor and find it hard to move on from the pain and hurt they see their pals experiencing. They eventually learn to strike a balance with their feelings to avoid intensely charged highs and lows in life.

Capricorns can be deeply emotional, especially when it comes to issues of security and stability. In fact, their sensitivity is often expressed through a need for comfort and reassurance. For example, a heartfelt compliment can make Capricorns extremely joyful, but a small criticism causes them to feel deeply hurt and discouraged.

Eventually, these earth signs feel that due to being overly sensitive, they sometimes have difficulties in maintaining boundaries and are susceptible to worrying. But once they become aware of this, these Sea Goats (the symbol of Capricorn) seek to have a supportive friend circle that helps them with emotional regulation.

As time passes, these star signs go on to balance their emotions so that they make the most of their sensitivity and mitigate the difficulties associated with feeling heightened emotions. This helps them validate the experiences of those around them while safeguarding their own mental health.

