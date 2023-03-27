Taurus to Cancer: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Badger Their Lovers with Unreasonably High Expectations

Whenever people explore a new relationship, they hope to feel safe around their lover. They often look for an individual who is honest, dependable, and faithful once the relationship is exclusive. After all, knowing what you want from a relationship and assuring your needs are met are essential, but there is a line between being reasonable and excessively demanding things. There are those who are deemed high maintenance because they badger their mate for their time, money, and attention several times each day. Indeed, some star signs tend to anticipate too much from their lover. As a result, they feel let down in relationships regularly. Take a look at who these signs are:

1. Scorpio

Scorpios often seek to polarize their love interest by commanding all their attention all the time. Their requirements are excessive as they think that they are "enough" for their mate. When Scorpio’s expectations don't allow for trust, acceptance, and patience, it may be detrimental to the relationship. After all, an adjusting attitude is an essential component of a long-term partnership. Yet, this water sign wouldn't want their crush to hang out with friends or pursue separate interests. Their demanding nature makes their lovers flee the relationship. They must remember that a strong connection is formed when lovers act out of passion rather than out of a sense of duty.

2. Aries

The most reasonable attribute on an Aries’ list of expectations is that the person must take good care of themselves and refrain from harmful or destructive habits. And that their boo must be driven by ambition and success. However, in every one of their relationships, this fire sign is more conscious of their lover’s faults than their virtues. They often criticize minor details like their attire or the vehicle they drive. Moreover, when their texts are not returned within 10 minutes, these short-tempered star signs become irate. They require prompt responses and ongoing affirmation from their lovers. If they don't get it, they can feel agitated, apprehensive, impatient, or annoyed. Almost all the people they date are nearly adequate but fall short in some aspect. Hence, Aries are compelled to consider that their relationship standards are too high.

3. Taurus

When it comes to this stoic Bull, their unrealistic demands include things like expecting their partner to adopt different morals, that are more in line with Taurus’ own family values. One realizes that this earth sign’s standards may not be in line with reality when you see that they want their mate to consistently offer them presents and treat them like royalty. The Taurus must grasp that relationships require some degree of compromise, as they frequently experience relationship problems. After all, their partner is attempting to show them how much they care in their own unique way. But if Taurus keeps hoping for something different, they might be let down. Their partner will fail and feel guilty if the Bull’s expectations are too high. Nonetheless, the Taurus remains adamant and refuses to relent in most cases.

4. Cancer

People who date a Cancer often feel inadequate because the water sign can get clingy and badger their mate for favors. Right from being chauffeured around and taken shopping to being fed gourmet foods, the Cancer expects a lot from their bae. This causes their crush to feel like they're never good enough. Cancer expects their mate to fulfill all of their needs and mirror their own feelings at every point. However, expecting their partner to respond or feel the same as the Crab does, does not make sense. This water sign must not look for perfection in people but accept them lovingly as they are.

Though it's still essential to have goals for your relationship, it can be helpful to take a critical look at both you and your lover’s expectations. It can help you stay within reasonable bounds and avoid going overboard with crazy hopes. The majority of people look for both a companion and a lover—someone with whom they can enjoy their daily lives, laugh, and adventure. Also, if you are looking for a lasting romance, it is more important for you to value a relationship built on the pillars of honesty and faithfulness.

