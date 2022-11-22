Taurus To Cancer: 5 Zodiac Signs Who Are Likely to Have a Shotgun Wedding
Some people have marriage as their ultimate goal. They are excited to spend the rest of their lives with a partner and have enormous plans for their special day. On the other hand, some people detest the thought of getting hitched! These people have many concerns about marriage and are therefore reluctant to dedicate their lives to one person; nonetheless, it is remarkable that the majority of these people have shotgun weddings. Here are the five zodiac signs that are most likely to experience a shotgun wedding due to an accidental pregnancy.
1. Cancer
Cancers are ardent romantics who like the thought of falling in love. One of their major desires is to settle down with their partner young. For them, having a happy life involves having a spouse and children. They occasionally have shotgun weddings because they feel that marriage is a part of life and does not require one to give up on their goals and aspirations.
2. Taurus
Taurus enjoys the thought of intimacy and thinks it makes it simpler for the parties to acclimate to one another. They probably have a shotgun wedding because it makes lives easy and since sharing your life with your better half is an experience that cannot be compared.
3. Gemini
A Gemini frequently has butterflies when contemplating intimate moments with their love life. The individual desires to create a life with their partner. They are amorous and ambitious. They plan to get married early in life because they desire stuff early in life. As soon as they find the ideal person for them in life, they are likely to get married.
4. Sagittarius
Sagittarians are known for being easy-going and free-spirited. They don't have room in their lives for drama or negativity. They think that marriage entails a lot of duties and difficulties. As a result, they responsibly get married when their spouse is expecting.
5. Pisces
People born under the sign of Pisces are unusual and special. They find it difficult to get along with individuals and are hence reluctant to get married in an arranged setting. Shotgun marriages result from their passionate encounters because they believe that after spending a lot of time together, their life partner will be able to comprehend their brain and thought processes.
After a certain age, these star signs are more than ready to select a life partner for themselves and are quite eager about getting married!
