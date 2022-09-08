Taurus to Gemini: 4 zodiac signs who are silent yet dangerous

4. Gemini

Geminis don’t like criticism and they can get easily offended by people. Moreover, Gemini-borns are not the type of people who would like to sort things verbally. They are desperate enough to open their dictionary of uncanny errands for the payback. Besides, Geminis are awfully unpredictable as their actions depend on their mood and therefore it’s challenging to anticipate their answers.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: Things to keep in mind while planning a weekday wedding