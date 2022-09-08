Taurus to Gemini: 4 zodiac signs who are silent yet dangerous
Read on to know about zodiac signs who are silent yet extremely dangerous.
Some people easily speak up their minds or empty their hearts out by saying their things out loud while some keep their mouths zipped and believe in giving the silent treatment. If you think that such people are kind and nice then that’s not exactly the case. Such people might look introverted but they can play mind games like a pro! They might look calm and unruffled right at the first glance but are mean and dangerous from the inside. Such people do not care about anybody’s feelings and can take evil paths to reflect their truly dark side whenever provoked. These mean beings carry extremely little patience and can become uncontrollable freaks when in a rage since they are not very vocal about their feelings. They can sometimes even become harmful and can hurt others badly. Read on to know about zodiac signs who are silent yet extremely dangerous.
- Taurus
Taurus born is uncompromising in nature and they never will never ever show others what is going on in their mind. Once they got hurt, they will definitely take you through a tough ride. They never discuss their things and usually end up doing full-fledged wicked things to take their revenge. With that ‘always right’ personality flair, it’s quite difficult to make them admit to their wrong deeds. A Taurus will make you bow down with its creepiness.
2. Aries
One of the most silent aggressors is Aries. People with this zodiac sign would love sush their mouth even after they got hurt but always make the other person suffer in a very clean way. They are impulsive and can get frustrated easily which further takes them toward the path of the evilest things. An Arian never holds a grudge inside, once they get angry, they will go to any lengths to piss you off (not verbally, but with their mean actions).
3. Cancer
Pay special heed while messing with a Cancer as anything can hurt the bottom of their heart. They are generally calm and emotionally intelligent, but they won’t step back if you offend them. They can even hold old grudges and fights for a long time and can take any wicked step to terrorize you to your very core.
4. Gemini
Geminis don’t like criticism and they can get easily offended by people. Moreover, Gemini-borns are not the type of people who would like to sort things verbally. They are desperate enough to open their dictionary of uncanny errands for the payback. Besides, Geminis are awfully unpredictable as their actions depend on their mood and therefore it’s challenging to anticipate their answers.
Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.
Also Read: Things to keep in mind while planning a weekday wedding