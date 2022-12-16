Taurus To Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs That Make Their Ex Jealous After Breakup

Similarly, some zodiac signs may continue to hold emotions for their ex even after a split because they want them to call or text them back so the two of them can get back together. As a result, these zodiac signs will do all in their power to bother their past and gain attention. They tend to give their ex-partner an opportunity to regret their absence from their life by posting images with new friends or participating in activities they used to do with them.

Taurus

In love, Taurus can be rigid and obsessive. This zodiac sign might be the most envious of all the signs. Even after a breakup, they still carry feelings for their ex-partners, and there is a risk that they would do whatever it takes to win them back, even if it involves making them jealous. To appear more powerful in front of their ex, they will generally pretend to be having a wonderful time even though they are not and act like everything is fine.

Cancer

After a breakup with their lover, a Cancerian is likely to still struggle with deep-seated insecurities. A breakup can cause them to experience a setback that undermines their confidence. Therefore, they tend to do everything that their ex disapproved of when the two were dating in order to exact revenge and make their ex jealous.

Leo

Leos are attention seekers and often don't enjoy it if someone else gets the spotlight instead of them. They would do anything to get their ex's attention and make them feel jealous, generally by pointing out what they are missing, even after a breakup because they want to enjoy the excitement of being chased. They make sure to present themselves in the most flattering light possible and make their ex regret the breakup.

Virgo

After a breakup, a jealous Virgo may behave in a wide range of ways. They could be highly critical of their ex and exhibit their negative side. Also, by mainly engaging in another romantic connection and letting them know that they have moved on, they most likely attempt to make their ex feel jealous and bitter.

No matter how painful the breakup or the fights were, the aforementioned zodiac signs leave no room for error to cause their ex to feel jealous. So, make sure you are not letting them ruin your peace.