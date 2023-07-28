Taurus to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Never Abandon Their Friends to Fit in with Cliques in College

One of the most fun parts of the college experience is building connections with pupils from different backgrounds. Exploring a myriad of interests by mingling with new groups can foster a more inclusive and understanding community. And while some zodiac signs enjoy their time in university immensely, they manage to dabble in diverse experiences while staying independent of cliques. They are less likely to conform to societal norms or peer pressure. These folks have a strong sense of individuality and forge their own path rather than being part of a set social group. They would never consider abandoning or betraying their pals for getting in with the cool crowd at school. Take a look at who they are:

Leos are fiercely loyal and devoted to their friends. They are also famed for their intensity and determination. They take pride in being there for their loved ones and can be very supportive. They often have intense and meaningful connections with their classmates. When they study in college, the desire to fit in with cliques on campus may tempt a Leo. For instance, students involved in theater, music, dance, or other artistic pursuits may form cliques centered around their shared passion for the arts. But these fire signs are more inclined to resist conforming to such tropes. Moreover, they are known for their sense of duty and dedication. They tend to be dependable and committed to their early friendships. If a group attempted to include them as members, they probably wouldn’t oblige unless they had their roommate or bestie by their side. They eventually become less interested in following the crowd and more focused on pursuing their own goals and passions.

Capricorns are known for their reliability and responsible nature. They tend to take their friendships seriously and are committed to being trustworthy. When pursuing their higher education, they may be intrigued to join sororities because the fraternities have their own distinct cultures and traditions. They are fascinated by how students join these social organizations to become part of a close-knit community with shared values and experiences. However, these Sea-goats cherish harmony in their core friendships and strive to maintain a balanced and fair approach, which can foster trust and loyalty. They do not feel like limiting their circle by merely hanging out with people within a sorority. Capricorns also have an independent and unique approach to life. They frequently resist conforming to traditional cliques when they study in college.

These fire signs are often assertive and self-reliant. Almost every Sagittarian values their freedom and independence to a great extent. They tend to be adventurous and open-minded, which might make them less inclined to fit in with cliques that restrict their personal growth. They know that the academically oriented crowd or the drama group may provide a sense of belonging, support, and camaraderie in school. But they also shun such troupes if they have some negative aspects, such as exclusionary behavior or limited interactions with those outside the circle. These Archers are incredibly loyal and devoted to those they care about and never consider leaving an old friend alone to be a part of the cool crowd.

Taurus are known for their loyalty and steadfastness. They often prioritize their childhood friendships over the lure of exciting new cliques when studying for graduation. They often form deep connections with their friends in college and are protective of their dorm mates. Once they consider someone a friend, they tend to be committed and reliable. They’d probably eat together, head to classes in pairs, and swear their fealty to one another. It would be safe to say that these Bulls have a natural sense of leadership and confidence. They might not feel the need to conform to cliques and instead prefer to create their own social circles. These earth signs are also graced with an ambitious nature and a strong sense of self-discipline. They tend to prioritize their personal achievements over fitting in with other groups in the schoolyard.

Ultimately, college is a time when people get a glimpse of the choices they’ll make later in life. The decisions these star signs make in university hone their character and values for years to come. Most of these individuals tend to believe that friendship and trust can be earned through actions and consistent behavior!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

