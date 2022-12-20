Taurus To Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Spend Some Time Being Single After A Breakup

While some people might want to start dating again right away after a breakup, other people might choose to take their time, be single for a while, and focus on mending their shattered hearts. Similar to this, certain zodiac signs believe that spending time alone to grieve a breakup is an important part of their growth process. More experiences and feelings may need to be processed as the connection grows longer and more intense.

1. Taurus

Taurus people are renowned for their stubbornness. They frequently carry bitterness and emotional wounds against those who have hurt them. They are forced to stay in the loop longer as a result, and it normally takes them some time to move on. They just do not know how to stop loving their ex-partner because it is a bittersweet feeling, which causes them to remain single after a split.

2. Cancer

Cancer is a sign that can be acutely vulnerable, and emotional. They find it challenging to let go of the old days. They experience a plethora of feelings after a breakup, therefore they need time to digest the reality and their breakup. After a separation, they experience a strong sense of loss and insecurity from their former partner, which causes them to remain single, preventing them from entering into another relationship.

3. Leo

A Leo who hasn't moved on from a relationship and stayed single for a while most likely hasn't because he was disappointed in himself for failing to make it work. When their heart has been shattered and they have invested their emotions in someone they can confide in, they find it incredibly difficult to go on.

4. Scorpio

After a breakup, Scorpio finds it difficult to move on and would rather remain single. They sit and cry and sink into a deep pit of despair and regret when their relationship doesn't work out. They are hesitant to open their emotions again to new people and take the time to build trust. They choose to remain single because it’s hard for them to let go.They require some time to get over it.

The aforementioned zodiac signs struggle to let go of their feelings for their ex. When they are single, they most likely focus solely on themselves and devote all of their energy to just that.