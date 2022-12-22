Taurus To Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Work The Best At A Disorganized Workplace

We all experience those subtle moments when we feel most disorganized, but some people actively want to work out of messy offices. It is believed that while ordered workplaces urge us to play it safe, chaotic situations can encourage certain employees to let go of traditional ideas and come up with novel insights. Most of these star signs are clumsy, and enjoy being in their familiar surroundings and hate it when someone else cleans up after them.

1. Leo

Leos hate feeling confined and like movement during their work day. They also tend to regularly trip and knock things over. Perhaps their nature of being engrossed in their work with little respect for their surroundings is why they never find the time to take care of their workspace or clean their cubicles in the office. They are not bothered in the least by dust settling on surfaces, as they enjoy their chaos.

2. Gemini

This element of air prefers to appear highly organized and dislikes living in a messy environment at home. However, when it comes to their study or home office, they only tidy up their surroundings once a year or less frequently. They tend to stuff piles of papers and files into the closet or under their desk because cleaning up is not their favorite task. They also dislike living in order as they only focus on the things that matter- such as their actual work.

3. Cancer

Cancers enjoy anarchy and disarray as a part of their creative process! They don't care about the environment or their office vibe; they merely enjoy working and getting things done. They despise organizing tasks and drag them out until they are compelled to straighten up their corner office at the end of the week. They only tidy up the mess when their boss is visiting them because they never want to make a bad impression on them regarding their professionalism.

4. Taurus

Despite being known as the ideal teammate, it appears that Taurus cares little about orderliness. They make plans to complete tasks on schedule, yet they constantly wind up spilling, smashing, or otherwise ruining things because they walk around like the bull their zodiac sign represents.

Additionally, those born under these zodiac signs frequently hasten through cleaning tasks since they adore the lack of order deep down. Working from their offices may be a nightmare for you, but cleaning them is the last item on their list.