Taurus to Leo: 5 Signs that are destined to have the toughest breakups

Astrology may be to fault if you're the kind of person who struggles to function for weeks following a breakup while all of your ex-partners appear to have no trouble moving on. This goes to say that even though you might not be aware of it, your zodiac sign may have an impact on how you handle a breakup. Breakups tend to be especially painful for sensitive Water signs, and even after you've broken up, you can still struggle to quit caring about your ex. But take a look at some of the star signs who tend to have the toughest breakups. 1. Taurus

A Taurus breakup is quite clear-cut, and the ex is friendly but obstinate. Once a choice has been taken, there is no opportunity for negotiation. Furthermore, nothing makes hell rage like a scorned Taurus. Because loyalty is vital to a Taurus, if their partner turns out to be unfaithful, their breakup will also be motivated by wrath.

2. Scorpio Whether they initiate the breakup or not, Scorpios always feel betrayed. It doesn't matter whether the relationship was good because Scorpios have control issues that make them occasionally obsess over their failed relationships. Scorpios can fully recognise when a dynamic is no longer functioning. 3. Sagittarius They eventually begin to stray if they feel constrained or in control. Because Sagittarians are known for their ‘no bullshit’ approach, the terms of their separation are always clear. Since they are at their core nomads, it is simple for them to leave behind a relationship and move on. Even though it can sound harsh, fire was not intended to be confined. 4. Aries Aries people are aggressive and competitive. They compete against one another in the sport of breaking up. Aries prefer to break up than to be broken up, thus if tension has been building, they are likely to start the breakup.