Taurus to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Lovingly Accept Their Partner's Emotional Baggage

When it comes to relationships, people often like to bring their most intangible assets to the table. It could be anything from their intelligence, humor, wit, and ability to stay optimistic. But the same people would also have lived a life where they loved and lost people or learned lessons that make up their emotional baggage. Even people who seem to be in good health and with no apparent problems have phobias and recollections of hurtful moments they faced in their life. These instances leave scars that take years to heal. And while some people flee at the mere sight of vulnerability, a lot of zodiac signs are heartily accepting of the emotional baggage that their love interest may carry. Take a look at who they are-

1. Taurus

Even if Taurus can't comprehend or know the source of someone's emotional baggage, they are accepting of them when they love them. The Bull may be aware of how their life partner’s emotional baggage is made up of all of their past romantic partners, loved ones, and those who have broken their caring hearts. This earth sign knows that their boo may be hurt by the betrayal of friends and the breach of trust. Hence, every choice they may make is possibly influenced by their memory of how it felt to be exploited and played. There might not be enough time for all of their bae's scars to heal. However, Taurus does their best to heal them. This earth sign knows they should be cautious with their partners' baggage just as they would want them to be cautious with Taurus’s issues.

2. Cancer

This water sign knows that even if they've known someone for a very long time, they may not fully understand the circumstances that shaped who they are. They suspect their boo may be weighed down by all of their setbacks, losses, and poor choices. People usually thrive on success, so when someone fails, it hurts them deeply. Cancers try to understand that their mate may carry their defeats with them for a long time if they weren't given the opportunity for a second chance at redemption. At times, even though their bae’s feelings seem absurd to Cancerians, they know deep down that they cannot deny that they exist. So, Cancerians do their best to accommodate them and be a good partner to them.

3. Scorpio

Scorpios carry not only their own but also their lover's emotional baggage. They are so sympathetic that they internalize everyone else's difficulties and want to assist them. Scorpio feels failure deeply and it just becomes a part of them when they are unable to assist someone or when they try to aid their boo, and it doesn't work out. Scorpio understands that their mate may worry if it is safe to let their heart open up when there is no assurance that the same suffering won't recur. Their boo may be carrying anything from recollections of heartbreak or even some childhood trauma they experienced and how it affected them. Hence, this water sign attempts to connect with them on a variety of levels, even when they are aware that it may not go well.

4. Libra

Libra takes great satisfaction in being trustworthy, and they proudly accept their lover’s baggage. In fact, even skeletons in their boo’s closet do not scare them off. This is because they don’t want to let their boo down. The natives of this air sign are aware that you sometimes have to improvise when life throws you a curveball. Librans know that their mate is not a bad person simply because they have emotional scars. They think it is healthy for one to keep reminding oneself about one’s failures in life so they can do better. Sometimes, their own emotional baggage is overflowing with instances in which Libra erred and made poor decisions. So, they are open to dating others with a similar past.

We all carry some sort of emotional baggage since it is a necessary part of life. Every experience, whether positive or negative, every relationship you have, as well as other things that you aren't sure why they have an impact on you, have left their mark on you. So, our feelings of hurt and loss are just as much a part of our identities as our sense of humor or musical prowess. We must all attempt to be accepting lovers just like the aforementioned star signs and extend support to our lovers as they deal with their emotional baggage.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

