Taurus to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Show Compassion in Embracing Their Bae’s Past

When it comes to relationships, people often like to bring their most intangible assets to the table. It could be anything from their intelligence, humor, wit, and ability to stay optimistic. But the same people would also have lived a life where they loved and lost people or learned painful lessons. In fact, even folks with no apparent problems have phobias and recollections of hurtful moments they faced in their life.

These instances leave scars that take years to heal. And while some people flee at the mere sight of vulnerability, the following zodiac signs are heartily accepting of the past pain or trauma that their love interest may carry. Take a look at who they are-

Taurus

Even if Taurus can't comprehend the source of someone's pain, they are accepting of them when they love them. The Bull (the symbol of Taurus) is aware of how their beau’s past involves their ex-lovers and even colleagues who may have broken their caring hearts. And this earth sign knows that their boo may be hurt by the betrayal of friends and the breach of trust.

Hence, every choice their lover makes is possibly influenced by their memory of how it felt to be exploited. At the same time, Taurus accepts that there might not be enough time for all of their bae's scars to heal. Resultantly, Taurus does its best to heal them. This earth sign knows they should be understanding about their partners' past just as they would want them to be cautious with Taurus’s issues.

Cancer

This water sign knows that even if they've known someone for a very long time, they may not fully understand the circumstances that shaped who they are. They suspect their boo may be weighed down by all of their setbacks and losses in life. So, Cancers try to accept that their mate may carry their defeats with them for a long time.

At times, even though their bae’s sentiments seem absurd to Cancerians, they know they must be supportive. Therefore, these water signs do their best to accommodate them and be a good partner.

Scorpio

Scorpios are so sympathetic that they internalize everyone else's difficulties and want to assist them. In fact, they consider it a personal failure when they are unable to aid their boo in reconciling with their past. Their bae may be carrying anything from recollections of heartbreak or even some childhood trauma.

Hence, this water sign attempts to connect with them on a variety of levels, even when they are aware that it may not go well. At the end of the day, Scorpio understands that their mate may mull over past experiences from time to time. So, they endeavor to hold their hand through it.

Libra

Libra takes great satisfaction in being trustworthy, and they proudly accept their lover’s past. In fact, even skeletons in their boo’s closet do not scare them off. This is because they don’t want to let their soulmate down. Librans know that their mate is not a bad person simply because they have emotional scars.

Moreover, they think it is healthy to keep track of one’s failures in life so they can do better in the future. Plus, Libra recalls instances in which they erred and made poor decisions, so they are open to dating others with a similar past.

Ultimately, every experience, whether positive or negative, and every relationship you have, tends to leave their mark on you. So, our feelings of hurt and loss are just as much a part of our identities as our sense of humor or musical prowess. We must all attempt to be accepting lovers just like the aforementioned star signs and extend support to our partners as they deal with their emotions.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

