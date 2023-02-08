Taurus to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs Who Tend to Have a Fling with Their Ex-Partner

Seeing an ex again might elicit strange and strong feelings that you would not anticipate coming, including the urge to get back together even if it only entails having a fling. Now, this obviously depends on how your relationship ended. Some people may have unresolved feelings for their ex-partner and may even start to sense their absence in their lives. In order to deal with this, these people may even be willing to build a sexual relationship with their ex just to maintain their connection. Since it would be convenient for them, these people also tend to turn to their ex as the only choice to satisfy their sexual desires and end up hooking up with them.

1. Taurus

Given that Taurus is renowned for holding onto the past and being sentimental, it is likely that they will find it difficult to let go of a past relationship totally and may end up getting sexually involved with their ex. This earth sign seeks security and comfort, and the convenience of an ex-partner may be able to provide them with these sentiments. Taureans also have a tendency to form intimate emotional bonds with their former partners. These bonds might last long after separation.

2. Cancer

Cancer, as a water sign, is known for its emotional depth and strong attachments. So, they might struggle to overcome a past relationship and might have feelings for their ex. Water signs are known for their sensitivity, gentleness, and nurturing qualities, so it's even likely that a Cancerian is the kind of ex who wants to keep in touch with their past - regardless of how challenging that may be. This habit of a Cancerian has the potential to throw them into a state of nostalgia and revive all the emotions they once held for their ex, leading them to get intimate.

3. Libra

Since Libras are known for seeking harmony and justice, they can feel that their past relationship didn't get a proper closure, which becomes one of their reasons for seeing their ex again. Additionally, this zodiac sign has all the attractive diplomacy necessary to navigate what a second chance with their ex-partner might entail for them, something they would never want to pass up. Being an air sign, Libras cherish relationships and social connections. They dislike being alone, which is also one of the reasons they may think about involving themselves sexually with their ex.

4. Pisces

Pisces have a generally upbeat attitude on life. They, therefore, often fall back on their exes. Even if a former relationship ended in disaster, Pisces are known for being sensitive and compassionate, so they could find it difficult to completely get rid of. This water sign tends to cling to the past and may have pleasant experiences of their prior relationship, which makes them miss the security and intimacy they shared with their ex, leading them to rebuild a sexual connection with their ex-partner.

As the two people already know each other, for the aforementioned signs, getting intimate with an ex can be less difficult than beginning a new relationship. However, even if you thought you were over the relationship, getting along in a fling with an ex can reignite old feelings and emotions, which can be confusing and hurtful.