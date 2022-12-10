Taurus to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Treat Themselves After Heartbreak

After a breakup, certain zodiac signs take good care of themselves and give themselves thoughtful treats to keep from re-entering the cycle of negative breakup emotions they never want to confront. Following their break, they'll likely want to pamper themselves with a makeover or a spa treatment. They typically engage in these activities to rediscover a part of themselves that was lost while dating their ex. The self-indulgence activities cause the brains of these zodiac signs to release "feel good" emotions, which make them value self-improvement and attention to their own selves. Check out these 4 zodiac signs who treat themselves with extreme pampering after their heartbreak.

Taurus Nothing makes them happier than shopping. A Taurean is inclined to turn into a spendthrift and purchase items to make oneself feel good after experiencing heartbreak. They enjoy their wealth, and it has never caused them trouble. Money might therefore make a Taurean feel good about their mental health even after a breakup. Libra A Libra who experiences heartbreak deals with their emotions on their own and takes time for self-care. Due to their propensity for overspending, Libras will likely want to go shopping as soon as they come near a breakup. They frequently engage in impulsive buying and don't give a damn about sales or deals, especially after a split.

Sagittarius A Sagittarius is ready to reward themselves with a vacation or new experience even after a breakup. When their relationship ends, they'll probably want to get as far away from it as they can so they can spend time with their buddies. Those born under this zodiac are adventurous and outgoing, and they don't mind traveling right away in order to treat their mental health from sinking in a heartbreak. Aquarius Because they are unpredictable, Aquarians will want to do something unexpected following a split. They most likely intend to undergo a thorough makeover, which could include getting a new hairstyle or color, switching up their wardrobe, and getting slim and slender. These people enjoy learning about new trends and patterns and don't mind experimenting with a few. The aforementioned zodiac signs keep themselves occupied and active by indulging in self-care treats to prevent themselves from dwelling on the idea of their breakup.

