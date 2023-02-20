Taurus to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Too Weak to End an Unhealthy Relationship

There are times when we are aware that a relationship may be unhealthy or toxic for us, but we lack the guts to end it or feel too weak to do so. We can be too afraid or ashamed to approach the other individual. While some people have the courage to take the difficult decision to leave an unhealthy relationship, others could be unsure of their choice. The idea of starting over can be terrifying for them. In particular, if they have put a lot of time and effort into the connection, they could feel bad about leaving their partner.

1. Taurus

Taureans are classified as people-pleasers since they don't want to hurt anyone close to them. They will still be considerate of their partner's feelings even if they believe a relationship is unhealthy for them and that it is time to end it. They could hope that their partner will change and that things will improve. As a result of this, they continue to remain in a toxic connection.

2. Cancer

Since they are so devoted to their relationships, Cancerians often lack the courage to end them. They are still open to a mutual breakup but lack the strength to exit even a toxic relationship. They don't want to appear harsh and cruel by hurting anyone's feelings; instead, they want to spread love and light wherever they go.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius has a very lively and dynamic nature, and they are constantly concerned with the happiness of those around them. They may come up with anything random and different in a relationship because they are too afraid to hurt their partner or face a difficult conversation. They might resist the urge to leave you because they feel bad about crushing your heart.

4. Pisces

Extremely compassionate and kind, Pisces are renowned for prioritizing the needs of others before their own. Therefore, even if they begin to feel that a relationship is not working out anymore, they will always remember the good times they formerly shared and respect their partner. This makes ending their unhealthy relationship extremely difficult for them. The last thing they want to do is cause anyone around them misery because their emotions are so tightly connected to those around them.

It's important to keep in mind that staying in an unhealthy relationship can have negative impacts on one's mental and physical health. Therefore, it might be helpful to seek assistance from trusted friends, family, or a therapist while deciding whether to quit the relationship.