Taurus to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Tend to Involve Sexually With Their Ex-partners Just to Quench Their Lust

What will be your initial reaction if you run into your ex-partner? While some avoid eye contact and tend to get slightly awkward, some are more likely to stick and talk for a while. And there comes those who wistfully feel attracted towards their bygone so-called love and experience the strong urge to get back together. Their feelings are mostly unresolved, and they just want to entertain their ex-partner for a casual fling. To satisfy their lust, the temptation to rekindle an old relationship can be pretty intense for them, and they can’t resist but end up having an unhealthy affair with their ex.

With that being said, here is a list of zodiac signs who are more prone to pursue their ex, albeit for the only purpose of satiating their sexual longings. Read on to know more.

1. Taurus

Given the stubborn and sensual nature of Taurus, people with this zodiac sign, find it hard to move on from their past. Their hard-headed personality holds onto the memoirs of their ex-partner for a longer period of time, and they are reluctant to let go of a past relationship totally. As a result, they end up having a sexual connection with their ex. This tenacious earth sign always looks out for relaxation and coziness, and the convenience of being with an ex-lover provides them with the utmost satisfaction and satisfies their bedroom cravings.

2. Cancer

The sentimental and emotional depths of the water sign Cancer are highly prominent. Thus, they are unable to forget their former lover. Contacting their past lover can simply escalate their rushes, ending up formulating sexual connections with them. Once the Cancerians enter into a state of nostalgia, they keep getting trapped in the web of their emotions, guiding them to get intimate.

3. Libra

Since Libras want to gain a sense of security and comfort, they always reach out to their previous lovers as they are highly at ease with them. Being an air sign, people with this zodiac sign look for relationships that come and go like the wind (of course, without any long-term association), so they are usually locked in sexual connections.

4. Pisces

Highly sensitive and romantic, Pisces always cling to pleasant past experiences. Getting rid of the recollections of their prior relationship is something they just can’t do. As a result, they tend to revive their sexual affairs with them.

As the aforementioned zodiac signs already know their past love, fabricating a sexual relationship is extremely effortless for them. However, it can confuse the other person, taking them close to hurtful feelings and complicated relationships.

