Taurus to Pisces: Top 5 Zodiac Signs That Feel Homesick No Matter Where They Go

The natives of these zodiac signs have a hard time letting go of the familiarity of home and when they do, they find themselves yearning for the homely atmosphere. They have trouble decluttering as they want to keep trinkets from their past as souvenirs. They often create a haven that reminds them of their home. These individuals experience waves of emotional distress when they are put in an unfamiliar environment. Take a look at who they are -

Top 5 Zodiac Signs Who Crave the Comfort of Home

1. Taurus

Taureans are among the most nostalgic individuals. They value their bond with their families and have difficulty stepping away from the sense of security and comfort that a home provides. Governed by Venus, the natives of this earth sign cherish sensory pleasures. They thrive in familiar environments. When they are away from their family and homely comfort, they tend to create a safe space reminiscent of their home.

2. Pisces

Pisceans are sensible and feel things deeply. They are emotionally attached to their familial bonds and often miss the sense of freedom home provided that allows them to foster wild imaginations without worry. Due to their daydreaming tendencies, Pisceans often romanticize their past, intensifying their yearning for home even further.

3. Cancer

Cancer is a water sign governed by the Moon, making its inhabitants overly emotional. For them, the essence of their being lies in their home and family. They are strongly attached to their memories. Cancerians have a hard time decluttering their home as they don’t want to get rid of mementos and hold everything that reminds them of their childhood close to their hearts. Their hearts ache for the warmth and liveliness of their childhood.

4. Scorpio

Scorpios don’t like to socialize, they wish to remain mysterious. They love that they can be themselves in the privacy of their home. They feel emotions profoundly and often isolate themselves when they feel overwhelmed. For them, home doesn’t only provide physical security but also caters to their emotional needs.

5. Gemini

Geminis value relationships and often reminisce about the innocent bonds they formed with their friends when they were kids. They miss how they were carefree and could socialize without having to think too much. The residents of this air sign are often caught talking about the good old days. As they grow up and move away from their familial bonds, they crave the warmth home once provided.

The natives of these zodiac signs are delicate in nature. They tend to seek solace in familiar faces, comfort food, and known routines. Saying goodbye to their loved ones is extremely difficult for them. They have difficulty adapting to changes and might take a long time to accept new circumstances. They get cold feet thinking about how they have to start from scratch, building new relationships and a new home in a completely unfamiliar location.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.