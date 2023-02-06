Taurus to Sagittarius: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Seek Space in Their Relationships More than Anything

While some people crave attention and love from their partners, some have different desires. The latter wants to grow as an individual and always seek space whenever in a relationship. For them, seeing the relationship grow might not give them as much happiness as having independence, and personal space can provide. They are not at all reliable with their partners and never seek emotional security from their companions. They feel fuller from within and aim to develop separately even when they are in a love commitment.

1. Taurus

Taurus-born people are known for their career-oriented and strong-headed personalities. The bulls of the zodiac need time to rejuvenate, so they always restrict their confines. For them, spending time with themselves is extremely vital. No matter how chill and okay they are with someone, they are always on the lookout for moments to be with themselves.

2. Virgo

Virgos are routine-bounded people who love to do things in a certain way. For them, spontaneity disrupts their whole schedule while taking them off the track. Staying organized is what they strive for, so they always hesitate to spend a lot of time with their partner. They would rather love to devote time to organizing and planning stuff instead of wasting it on a date night.

3. Scorpio

Though people with this sign are known for their passionate and intense love, they equally desire ‘me time’ to sort their sentiments and thoughts. When in the prolonged company of their partner, Scorpions feel lost and exhausted, so they are always on the lookout for much-needed time with themselves to recharge their mind and soul internally.

4. Sagittarius

Known for their social, extroverted, and outgoing personality, Sagittarians do not like elongated communication with their partners. Being with their confidant for too long only suffocates them. They do not like clingy romantic stuff, so they always maintain healthy boundaries with their lover.

The aforementioned signs love to mute their partners for a while for the sake to enjoy some time with themselves. So, give them the space they are looking for in order to make them feel safe around you.