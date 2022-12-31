Taurus To Scorpio: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Emotional Fools And Can Easily be Tricked Into Love

A wave of little vulnerability is completely okay in love. But lingering on such emotions intensely and extremely can make you an emotional fool. With that being said, love is an exciting emotion, but disregarding the red flags and continuing to play the fool can make you sob. Some people are pure-hearted to an extent that they even ignore the evil intentions of their loved ones and end up getting fooled, again and again. They can easily be manipulated by their only and get trapped, fooled, and duped.

1. Taurus

Taureans are always on the lookout for a companion that is trustable and loyal. Once they find and become sure about their partner, they will blindly follow them and can never compromise, criticize or question them for anything. They even disregard red flags.

2. Libra

The seekers of peace and balance, Libra-born people can walk the extra mile for the folks who provide stability and security to them. They will do anything for them and end up being tricked into the course.

3. Cancer

Cancer is yet another star sign who is ever-ready to do anything for their significant half. They failed in recognising the true intentions of people and can effortlessly be deceived into doing things their partner wants, consequently, end up getting hurt. Cancer-born people are considerate and sympathizers, so they dive deep into sentimental waters once someone starts loving them. They completely forget to analyze their aims and purpose and start walking on their footprints.

4. Scorpio

This water sign is synonymous with intense and passionate feelings, which drive them to fall extremely in love with their better half. They are unwilling to witness whether the efforts and love are mutual or not and so they tend to be emotional fools who easily get misled.

Some people start diving into sentiments way too much without analyzing the feelings of their partner. They trust too often and become givers, therefore, end up taken for granted.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.