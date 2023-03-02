Taurus to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Make the Most Annoying Siblings

Home life can be a really enjoyable experience if you have brothers or sisters you adore along. But if you happen to have some star signs as your siblings, your life can be intensely irritated. Right from noisily slurping while gobbling soup or open-mouth chewing, to scraping their nails across the walls to irk you, some perpetually irritating siblings will do it all to seek their thrills. If you've ever felt irrational resentment against your siblings, you should be aware that it's not really your fault. They’re simply the natives of those zodiac signs who make annoying siblings.

1. Taurus

A Taurus is usually an even-tempered brother or sister who is annoying in a few cases when their temper flares. You can almost feel like sighing when they are eating too noisily, taking frequent breaks to snooze, or indulging in their habits of nail biting. They are also lazy, so they are often late to school or college and leave the cleanup of their shared room to other family members.

2. Gemini

Having Gemini brothers and sisters can be great during social functions as they are wonderful at networking and will introduce you to everyone. However, on regular days, being in a discussion with them can be exhausting as they love to gossip. It can be really upsetting at times, as you don't anticipate them to bad-mouth your mutual friends so soon into the conversation, but they do. Then you're forced to be a part of those uncomfortable discussions all too often.

3. Pisces

Sharing a room with a Pisces sibling can be challenging. You will find them speaking loudly on the phone at night or interrupting others nonstop. They are also adept at being obnoxious during family meetings. As a teen, Pisces may incorrectly do their homework till their sibling steps in to help or even show up to school wearing unsuitable attire, which can be tiresome and embarrass their brothers and sisters.

4. Virgo

A Virgo's irritating behaviors upset their siblings frequently and eventually sap their morale. They are obsessed with cleaning and are overly meticulous. Too often, their siblings or family members are forced to reclaim their own space and sanity while being pushed into a corner by the obsessive tendencies of a Virgo.

A kind sibling will accurately adjust their behavior based on the emotions their family members are experiencing when you tell them what you're feeling. However, some simply cannot help their irritating habits.

