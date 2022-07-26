From Taurus to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Aditya Roy Kapur

Born on 16th November 1985, Aditya Roy Kapur is a Scorpio. He was well-known for his parts in "Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani," "Aashiqui 2," and "Fitoor," and his talent undoubtedly helped him amass a sizable fan base. The Scorpio-born person has always been quite self-driven and has known what he needs, whether it be for his profession or anything else. Scorpios have self-assurance in their skills and knowledge. When pursuing a goal, they are passionate and persistent, determined to succeed at all circumstances. In general, Scorpios are drawn to intense relationships and can typically tell if they are attracted in someone or not right away. They prefer to grow closer to someone rather than simply dating for the sake of dating. Fellow water signs and earth signs are the most suitable signs for friendships and love connections with Scorpio.

Listed below are 4 zodiac signs that are most compatible with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Taurus

It's hard to deny the strong pull between Taurus and Scorpio. Because Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planetary of love, and Scorpio is an emotional and deep-water sign, they will feel connected beyond just being opposing zodiac signs. Because of their fixed polarity, Taurus and Scorpio are dependable in their promises and morals. This will enable a deeply devoted, long-term partnership.

Pisces

Pisces and Scorpio make a wonderful couple. They have the same artistic, expressive outlook on life and have a great deal of understanding of one another's emotions and minds. Scorpio is passionate about their work and enjoys involving Pisces in their endeavours. Being water signs, Scorpio and Pisces value both emotional intensity, which includes connection.

Cancer

Overall, the signs of Cancer and Scorpio complement each other well. Scorpio will always feel valued and cherished by Cancer, while Cancer will always feel secure and sound by Scorpio. These two are firmly dedicated to one another for the long term, despite the usual ups and downs. For both signs, the secret to having the most fulfilling intimate experience is having a strong emotional bond with their partner.

Virgo

An intense and profound affinity develops between a Scorpio and a Virgo. They are trustworthy and devoted to their friends, loves, and one another. This pleasantly surprising combination works so well together because they are aware of the lessons they may both gain from the other. Together, Virgo and Scorpio will enjoy many happy hours as they reassure each other of their commitment and advance to the pinnacles of their ambition.

The aforementioned zodiac signs have the power to charm and nurture the love of a Scorpio guy like Aditya Roy Kapur.

