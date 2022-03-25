Taurus to Virgo: 4 Zodiac signs who are extremely lazy husbands

Every man and woman seek an equal partner they can love and cherish for all eternity. But when you live together, you probably hope they’ll do more than adore you forever. Everyone appreciates a partner who’d do the dishes if you cook or clean up if you’re busy working. But alas, this may be an unrequited dream for many, as there are some zodiac signs who are extremely lazy as husbands. Take a look at who they are-

Taurus

Taurean men may feel like a dream come true as they bring in lots of loyalty and devotion. But you would soon find the chores piling up and their loving words and adoring looks would not get you anywhere. If you give the bull-headed Taurus a list of chores, they would probably say they will get around to it later.

Virgo

One might think that Virgos are perfectionists who care greatly about every element at home as well as work. While this is true, there comes a time when they feel so invested at work that matters of the home take a backseat. Their partners then find it a tough task to make them help out around the house as they just wish to unwind while at home.

Gemini

Gemini men are often pampered a great deal by their mums. Perhaps this is why they aren’t used to doing any housework. Being married to them may feel like a chore for these mama’s boys would probably leave all the housework to you and hope to sit back and relax while munching on tit-bits you cooked for them.

Scorpio

Though you’d expect Scorpions to be keen to help since they talk the talk, getting them to actually do the dishes or cook would be a tough task. Hand them a list of household duties all you like, but you’re likely to find them snoozing away when you look again.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

