Taurus, Virgo, and Sagittarius: Know the favourite colour of these zodiac signs

Colours are indeed fun to look at. They make things come alive and instantly brighten up a room. Everyone tends to have a favourite colour. It is something that helps us understand our likes and dislikes a little better. From baby pink to lilac, there are tons of colours to choose from.

Astrology plays a huge role in defining a person’s interests and likes and thus, also in some way their favourite colour. So we have for you the possible favourite colour of zodiac signs Taurus, Virgo, and Sagittarius. Check out the favourite colour of these zodiac signs below.

Taurus

Taureans love opulence. The colour that they are likely to feel attracted to is gold. They like luxury but are not show-offs and believe in keeping things classy and understated. They have a sophisticated taste in things and prefer subtle elegance over loudness and bling.

Virgo

Virgos like to keep things clean and uncomplicated. They are attracted to colours that cannot be tampered with and don’t have a lot of shades. Their favourite colour is likely to be black as just like them, it is pure perfection and doesn’t have any complications to it!

Sagittarius

Sagittarians have an easygoing personality and like colours that resemble their free-spiritedness. The colour that they are most attracted to is purple. Purple is a kind of colour that goes with anything and everything and can be loud as well as soft, depending on its shades.

