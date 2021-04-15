Taurus, Virgo and Scorpio: Check out the dressing style of every zodiac sign

Everyone has their own dressing style. While some like wearing casual and comfy clothes, others like to keep things classy and sophisticated. Here is a comprehensive list of the dressing style of every zodiac sign and their fashion sense.

Everyone has a unique style. From dressing up to wearing makeup, everyone has their own way of doing things. When it comes to dressing up, some people like to keep it minimal, classy and elegant while others like to keep things loud, colourful and peppy.

Astrology plays a major role in deciding our personality traits, our likes and dislikes. It also has a big role to play when it comes to dressing up and decoding our personal style. So here are all the zodiac signs and their dressing style.

Aries

Aries-born people like to keep things understated and elegant. They like to wear soft pastel colours. They know how to make a statement and thus, pair their clothes with bright accessories and contrasting colours.

Taurus

Taureans know how to pair luxury with elegance. They like to keep things classy and sophisticated. Their dressing style is subtle, soft and stylish. They love opulence and luxury and like to wear expensive clothes and accessories.

Gemini

Geminis believe in wearing comfortable yet stylish clothes. They are not the ones who would wear something extremely outrageous or whacky, but that doesn’t mean that they are not experimental. They are attracted to bold colours and unusual prints and are trendsetters.

Cancer

Cancerians love to keep things classic and old school. Their style is vintage. They are drawn towards elegant and chic accessories that are minimalistic and subtle. When it comes to clothes, they like to wear solid colours like grey, white, black, etc.

Leo

Leos have a confident and bold personality. Their dressing style too is bold, bright and loud. They like wearing eye-catching prints and patterns and are never afraid to make a statement. They love to experiment and are always up to date with the latest trends.

Virgo

Virgos like to keep things classy and elegant. They are drawn towards accessories that look elite and sophisticated. Their dressing style is subtly chic, detail-oriented and graceful.

Libra

Librans like colours like brown, black, blue, etc. They like making a statement and their dressing style basically represents their outgoing and extroverted personality. They like keeping things cool, trendy and wild!

Scorpio

The dressing style of Scoris subtle, understated yet dramatic and trendy. They like to give their own twist to trends and embrace them in their own way. They are experimental and bold and are not afraid to wear bright colours and bold patterns.

Sagittarius

The dressing style of Sagittarians is bohemian yet chic. For them, comfort is the most important thing and thus, they wear clothes that are baggy and loose yet stylish and classy. At times, they are also drawn to earthy colours like grey, brown and beige.

Capricorn

The dressing style of Capricorns includes well-fitted and tailored clothes. They like keeping things classy and graceful. They love outfits that are simple, sophisticated and stylish. They are drawn towards colours like black, beige, cream and brown.

Aquarius

Aquarians are unconventional, quirky and offbeat. Their dressing style is unique and unusual. They love experimenting with new trends and like to wear striking patterns and bright colours. They love trying out new accessories and are bold and adventurous when it comes to dressing up.

Pisces

Pisces-born people don’t really have a fixed dressing style. They like to be experimental and unconventional. They are offbeat and thus, are always trying out new things and like wearing contrasting colours and bold prints.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who are mentally weak and quite unstable

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×