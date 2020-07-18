Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn: How compatible earth signs are with other elements?

Earth signs include Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn. Read on to know their compatibility with other elements of astrology.

If you are new to astrology then you should know that there are four elements in astrology namely fire, earth, air and water. And each of 12 zodiac signs falls into one of the elements. Basically, three signs are ruled by the same element. And one can understand their nature as per which element rules them. Today we are talking about the compatibility of earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) with others. Speaking of earth signs, they are the grounded people which means they bring us down to earth. They are loyal and stable and they will always be with their family, friends and others during hard and pressing times.

They rule the physical world and that's why they are wonderful gardeners, cooks, and lovers. This element is the most reliable one which makes them trustworthy business people and professionals. But they can be too logical and rigid. Their attitude of giving 100 percent in everything can make them a dull person with all work and no play. Some adjectives and words that can aptly define the signs are wise, stable, practical, useful, structured, productive, tactile, dependable.

Want to know how compatible they are with other elements? Then read on.

Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) and Air (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

Signs from both elements can work if they work as a team. The couple will be a combo of practicality (earth) and intelligence (air). They can have a healthy relationship if the air sign does not criticize the other one too much. While earth signs bring air down to ground level and offer practical ways, air signs may get irritated by earth sign's certain behaviours including their slower pace.

Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) and Water (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

Earth and water can work well and have a healthy and balanced relationship. While water replenishes and softens the rigid earth, earth channels and guides the water, thus they can be a creative combination. So, yes, they have a good compatibility score.

Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) and Fire (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

This combination can be a steady one if they are interests are the same. Earth channels the dynamic behaviour of fire while fire signs bring streaks of adventure to the lives of Earth signs. Friction can happen though considering the earth sign's liking for routines and plans while fire signs don't follow a predictable routine.

Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) and Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

This can be a dream team considering a soothing and calming combination promoting peace. They will find great comfort in each other as they know what turn them off and on. So, this power duo can build huge things, plan everything out for a great future. But they often fall in the trap of working for tomorrow and not living for today.

