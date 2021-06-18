Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn: Know how the earth signs express love

Are you crushing on an earth sign? Here is how you can know if they are crushing back on you as this is how each earth sign will express love based on their zodiac sign.

Earth signs are perfectionists who are driven by ambition, a desire to be at their best while keeping a realistic attitude. They are a bit materialistic and prefer a life of comfort and luxury. They are stable, reliable, grounded and have a practical approach in life.

While in the aspect of love, they sometimes go overboard and extreme. The earth signs believe in one true love, they want stability and security from their relationship. While in love, they have different expressions and meanings. Here are the earth signs and how they express love:

Taurus

A Taurean in love is a true romantic at heart. They go all out for the one they love but also prefer to keep realistic expectations. They find pleasure in small meanings of life and take joy in opening their heart out to someone they love. So, a Taurean will typical express their feelings and say it out loud after weighing all the consequences, pros and cons.

Virgo

Virgos prefer to keep it casual at first. They are a bit cautious because they are too scared to be hurt by someone they adore. They are the ones who will shy away initially but take their time to express their feelings.

Capricorn

Capricorns are practical and they prefer it that way. For them, love means having a support system. They will take their time, they might seem cold and rude, but eventually, they will come around. Once they open up to you, there’s no going back. They will make sure you know that they love you no matter what and they are here to stay.

