Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn: Movies to watch this weekend based on your zodiac sign

Don’t have any weekend plans yet? Here’s your answer with a little help from astrology! Deciding on a movie to watch with your pals can be confusing with so many options to choose from. Fret not, as we have created a perfect watch list for you based on your zodiac sign.

If you’re in the mood to watch a romantic flick or a thriller, let your star sign decide for you! Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn, here’s what you should be watching over the weekend based on your zodiac sign:

Taurus

Taurus are a tad bit old school at heart when it comes to watching movies. A classic movie genre that narrates a story of the past or would take them on the road to nostalgia is a preferable movie option for this zodiac sign.

Movie choices for Taurus: Gone With The Wind, The Great Gatsby, Dirty Dancing, Pretty Woman

Virgo

Virgos are all about watching anything that brings them mental peace or makes them think. They are the ones who would prefer to watch a documentary that could spark up an intellectual conversation.

Movie choices for Virgo: Apollo 11, Chasing Coral, Minimalist, Inside Job, The Intern

Capricorn

A period movie with lots of drama, action and intense screenplay is something that will fuel their minds. A movie with history, culture and good costume designs is what this zodiac sign would prefer to watch on a weekend.

Movie choices for Capricorn: Gladiator, The King, Shakespeare In Love, The Last Samurai

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

Also Read: 4 Things a Leo wants in a relationship