From Taurus & Virgo to Capricorn, unveil the turn ons and turn offs of Earth signs of the Zodiac!

When it comes to Earth signs of the Zodiac, Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are widely known to be practical and extremely grounded. If you have the opportunity to date an earth sign, then you should know that they excel at keeping things real. These signs are considered most compatible with Water signs such as Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. However, if you wish to court a Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn, then you might want to acquaint yourself with the things and experiences that are a turn-on and a turn-off for these signs.

Taurus symbolised by the bull

Taurus is considered a mushy romantic at heart and the bull enjoys a languorous exploration of their partner’s personality. So you know they seek an immersive dating experience. Turn-ons are great food, perhaps a nice wine and definitely lots of chocolate. You may want to consider cooking them a nice meal if you plan to woo the stubborn bull. This sign is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty so they can be quickly turned off by messy things and an untidy bedroom. So clean up your space, light a few scented candles, and throw down a pretty rug to make your Taurus partner feel welcome.

Virgo symbolised by the virgin

Virgo is said to be ruled by Mercury and your Virgo lover may be a strong communicator who is detail-oriented. Hence wooing them entails taking it slow. A huge turn-on would be lots of intellectual stimulation and foreplay where you’re offering them lots of attention. Poor hygiene can be a real turn-off for Virgos, as they shun all things that may seem unsanitary. So load up on breath mints and some great perfume!

Capricorn symbolised by the sea-goat

Probably one of the most thoughtful signs in the Zodiac, Capricorn is the earth sign that takes things very seriously. However, they adore being in charge and power can be a major turn-on, so you may find them being a little bossy on your date. They are exceptionally great planners, so scheduling your next outing is something this sign can do extremely well. When it comes to turn-offs, they detest those who are all talk but fail to deliver. So if you are an earnest lover who isn’t afraid of a serious courtship, then Capricorn is for you.

If you’d like to explore other aspects of your partner’s star sign, you may want to check out your bae's birth chart. A quick peek at their Mars sign and even their Venus would offer you a deeper insight into how they experiment with pleasure.

