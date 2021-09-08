Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn: THIS is your Disney character based on your zodiac sign

Watching Disney movies and shows as a child is a favourite childhood memory for many of us. We have grown up watching these movies and some of the characters from these movies have become our favourites and idols. To be honest, some of these characters are relatable even now as an adult.

Do you ever wonder which of these Disney characters do you relate to the most? Here’s one way to find out! Find out which Disney character do you relate to the most based on your zodiac sign.

If you were a Disney character, it would be this based on your zodiac sign:

Taurus - Rapunzel

Rapunzel is a reflection of beauty and charm. She is outgoing but also likes to stay at home and spend time alone, in her own chamber.

Virgo - Jasmine

Like Jasmine, Virgos like to achieve their goals and set high ambitions for themselves. They also like to aim for perfection and like to take over an empire all by themselves.

Capricorn - Pocahontas

Capricorns are extremely responsible people. They are disciplined, hard-working and passionate. They are self-reliant people with a heart of gold. They are natural givers who always choose to follow their dreams.

