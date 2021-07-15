Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn: THIS is your favourite cuisine based on your zodiac sign

Ever wonder what is the favourite cuisine of your partner? Well, astrology is one way to find out. Here are 3 zodiac signs and their favourite cuisine, check it out!

Next time you’re ordering takeout for a date night at home with your partner, take a little help from astrology! Zodiac signs are a great way to find out the personality traits and behaviour of someone special. It helps in getting to know them better.

You can find out your partner’s favourite cuisine just by knowing their zodiac sign. Here are 3 zodiac signs with their favourite cuisine.

Taurus

Taurus loves comfort food and so they would go for anything that is flavoursome and provided warmth to their soul. Their favourite cuisine is most likely to be Italian food. Pasta, ravioli, risotto are some of the preferred dishes by a Taurus.

Virgo

Virgo loves healthy and fresh food. They would go for a more health-conscious choice while choosing their meal. Hence, any cuisine that includes fresh greens, salads, raw food with lots of vitamins, fruit salads are some of the best options for a Virgo.

Capricorn

Capricorns love spicy and they can gorge on anything that is spicy and savoury happily. Even though they have a sweet tooth and love sweet treats. Their favourite go-to cuisine would be Indian food.

