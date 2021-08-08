Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn: THIS is your wedding destination based on your zodiac sign

Marriage is the most important and integral part of your life that celebrates the union of two people, families, cultures and traditions. A wedding involves a lot of preparation, planning, shopping, expenditures and self-care.

Choosing a wedding destination can be a daunting task. Firstly, you don’t get the venue of your choice because everything gets booked and sold out immediately. Secondly, there are so many options to choose from that you will be spoilt for choice and end up getting frustrated. Hence, let us take a little help from astrology to guide us and pick our dream location for a fairy-tale wedding.

Here is your wedding destination based on your zodiac sign.

Taurus

The sensual and romantic Taurus would love a destination wedding that feels like luxury yet minimalistic and simple. With lush landscape, blue waters all around and a private island resort, Maldives is the ideal wedding destination for Taurus.

Virgo

This zodiac sign is all about perfection and making sure things are well planned and organized. Hence, they exude the same energy while their wedding also. A modern resort that blends well with nature and has all the facilities, not too remote and easily accessible. Saint Lucia, a lost city of Atlantis is the perfect choice for a wedding.

Capricorn

This zodiac sign requires quality, ample space and nature for a romantic and scenic wedding. It should be family friendly, fun and exotic. The French Riviera of southeastern France is the ultimate wedding destination choice for this zodiac sign.

