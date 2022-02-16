From Taurus to Virgo, THIS is the cat breed you should adopt if you are a zodiac earth sign

We all crave for great friendships in life and the joy than stems from finding our true love. Well, if you’re on the lookout for your soulmate and have been dealing with some back-stabbing best friends, then perhaps your loyal companion could be a feline. If you are an earth sign like Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn who wishes to welcome love in your life, then read on. We reveal a few cat breeds that best complement the signature characteristics of your zodiac sign.

Taurus- Munchkin

Incredibly stoic, yet worldly wise and often underestimated Taurus is an interesting earth sign of the zodiac. Their build and physique are often burly but on the shorter side in many cases. Hence, it is complemented by the Munchkin cat breed. This breed is distinctly identified by their shorter legs and outgoing nature. They are fun-loving but need care and attention while they are still kittens, which is something that Taurus would lovingly provide.

Capricorn- Devon Rex

Capricorns tend to invest themselves in friendships and come to care deeply for others. This is why they can bring home a Devon Rex. These oval-eyed felines are unlike any others and plead for lots of attention from their owners which Capricorn is happy to oblige. The up side of this pairing is that the unwavering loyalty of the cat is a boon that Capricorn often fails to get when it comes to friends.

Virgo- Abyssinian

Virgos are highly analytical and have a healthy sense of self-esteem. This is precisely why they pair well with the Abyssinian. This cat breed is decidedly confident and believes themselves to be superior over fellow felines. They readily bond with their masters and are easily engaged in activities that Virgo shall meticulously plan for them.

Which of these feline breeds do you like the most? Tell us!

Also Read: Libra to Leo: 4 Zodiac signs who make the best bosses