Taurus to Virgo: Explore which musical instruments can be mastered by zodiac earth signs

Just as we all have unique genres of music that appeal to us, our skills and talents in life differ. Perhaps this is the reason why some of us are best posed to perfect certain musical instruments far better than others. If you’ve always nurtured a deep-seated love for poetry, sonnets and lyrics, then read on, for right from Taurus to Virgo, here are some music instruments that can best be mastered by the following zodiac earth signs.

Virgo

The precision and perfection that Virgos bring with them to every task at hand is what qualifies them to wield the beauty of the iconic veena. While some also refer to it as the vina, this ancient instrument has witnessed poetry and songs for centuries together. It originated in India but variations of the veena are seen in modern day harps and lutes, which produce a similar sound. Virgo appreciates rich history and hence the veena appeals to them.

Taurus

Whenever Taurus is having a celebration, you know that music would be a key element that adds to their joy. This is also something that they seek solace in when they are drowning their sorrows listening to sad songs. Because this sign is deeply connected to soulful tunes, they can master a Harmonica exceptionally well. They handle this tricky little instrument artfully and bring out a rhythm and tempo you could scarcely imagine.

Capricorn

Capricorn has a great ear for music. That being said, this zodiac sign does not believe in exerting efforts and investing time and energy in honing their hobbies as much as they focus on their work. So, if they hope to contribute a basic beat amid a talented band of musicians, then the tambourine would be the musical instrument that best suits this earth sign’s musical sensibilities.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

