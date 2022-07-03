Taurus to Virgo: Learn what genre of music best suits these zodiac earth signs

Many of us might find that on our worst days and some of our best ones, we turn to music so that we can lose ourselves in the lyrics of an uplifting song. Also, most teenagers hum along to a great tune or notice how their favourite song becomes an anthem they swear by when the going gets tough. Indeed, music plays an important role in our lives that we find solace in whenever we experience to discomfort in life. So, here’s an insight into the zodiac earth signs and their music preferences.

Capricorn

This sign loves to lose itself in music when it is particularly upset by things happening in their work life. As careers matter a great deal to the Capricorn, any upheaval they experience at work be it a failed project, a lost promotion or even getting let go from job they loved; they retreat to their shell and use music as a calming balm over their wounded soul. They favor classic jazz as it lifts their mood when they truly feel blue, but also enjoy alternative rock tunes.

Taurus

Because this zodiac sign is ruled by Venus, it has always had a great appreciation for all forms of beauty, music and art. They have a special place in their hearts for sounds that come from old musical instruments as well as natural and organic rhythms. They are not enchanted by a lot of post-production done on tunes, as they love earthy, sensuous songs on their playlist.

Virgo

Virgo is a zodiac sign that is ruled by Mercury and yet they manage to astonish people with their taste in music. These individuals have a meticulous mind and are perpetual problem solvers, so it is understandable that they like to completely switch off their brain when they chime along with music. So, you will find that country music and folk tunes appeal to Virgos as do eclectic songs by newer artists.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

